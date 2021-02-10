Jr NTR launches teaser of Sandhya Raju's 'Natyam'

The first look of 'Natyam' was released a few months ago and it was received well by the audience.

Renowned Kuchipudi dancer Sandhya Raju is making her debut as an actor in Tollywood with the upcoming film Natyam which is directed by Revanth Korukonda. The first look of Natyam was released a few months ago and it was received well by the audience. Now, the teaser has been released by Jr NTR.

Jr NTR released the Natyam teaser on all social media platforms and wrote, "Wishing the renowned dancer Smt @SandhyaRaju garu and the team of #Natyam the very best. Here's the teaser https://youtube.com/watch?v=pc-WjreEQRo @RevanthOfficial @NatyamTheMovie"

The teaser shows a retelling of the story of Kadhambari in the form of classical dance. The teaser mostly highlights the dancing skills of Sandhya Raju and her elegance with mesmerising facial expressions is a true delight. The film is said to be a romantic drama that revolves around various dance forms.

The film was planned for release last year which later got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and was put on hold. Now, the film is complete and the makers are planning to release it in the first half of 2021. Sandhya Raju is the daughter of industrialist and Ramco Group Chairman P R Venketrama Raja and daughter-in-law of Satyam Computers founder Ramalinga Raju.

In an interview with Deccan Chronicle, Sandhya was quoted as saying," I was always inclined towards dance and it has been in the forefront of my life. But after I became an independent artiste and set up my own dance academy, I realised that artistic flair shouldn’t be confined to dance. Also, when I was learning dance, we used to look up to students of our guru (Padma Bhushan Vempati Chinna Satyam) who taught actors like Hema Malini, Bhanupriya, Jayalalitha, NTR, etc. So I saw acting as an extension of my dance career, and a natural progression.”

The film also stars Kamal Kamaraju, who will be seen playing an important role. Renowned dancer Rohit Behal has been roped in to play Sandhya's love interest. Natyam is jointly produced by Sandhya Raju and Dil Raju under the banners of Nishrinkala Films and Sri Venkateswara Films.

Watch the teaser here:

