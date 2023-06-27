Jr NTR fan’s suicide in AP takes political turn, TDP alleges YSRCP members’ role

Amid allegations of foul play in Shyam’s death by TDP leaders and fellow Jr NTR fans, police said that the post-mortem pointed to suicide. YSRCP has shared his selfie videos indicating the same.

Trigger warning: Mention of suicide

The death of a 20-year-old man named Shyam from Chintaluru in Andhra Pradesh’s Konaseema district on Sunday, June 25, allegedly by suicide, has taken a political turn. Bringing attention to allegations that members of the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) were involved in Shyam’s death, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief and former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has sought an impartial probe into the case. Shyam is said to have been a fan of Telugu actor Junior NTR, and following demands for justice from several other fans who alleged foul play, the actor himself also issued a statement seeking a probe. However, the state government has denied the allegations of foul play by YSRCP members, stating that Shyam died by suicide due to personal reasons.

A few videos filmed by Shyam, seemingly just before his death, have also surfaced amid the allegations. In the videos, Shyam is heard making dejected statements, saying he was uninterested in working at a job, and also saying goodbye to his parents and loved ones. The videos were shared by the YSRCP. Offering condolences to Shyam's family, friends and fellow Jr NTR fans, the party assured support from the government, while criticising the TDP for politicising the incident.

Several fans of the actor have been tweeting about the case with the hashtag #WeWantJusticeForShyamNTR. Jr NTR is the grandson of the opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) founder NT Rama Rao, and the nephew of TDP chief and former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. On Tuesday, the actor issued a statement on Shyam’s demise which said, “Shyam’s death is extremely tragic. My profound condolences to his family. It’s heartrending to not know how he died, and in what circumstances. I request government authorities to immediately probe the incident,” the actor said.

Deeply saddened by the tragic and untimely demise of Shyam in Chintaluru, EG District. The suspicious circumstances surrounding his death are alarming. I strongly urge for a thorough investigation into this matter, ensuring justice is served. It has been alleged that YSRCP… pic.twitter.com/55bpR9cgvR — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) June 27, 2023

Reacting to the speculations around Shyam’s death, Konaseema Superintendent of Police P Sridhar issued a press statement saying the post-mortem indicated that he had died by suicide. Shyam was found dead at his house on June 25, and is likely to have died between 9 pm on June 24 and 6 am on June 25, the SP said. “The local inspector went to the spot and investigated the case. It is seen as a case of suicide and a case has been registered under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC),” the press note said, adding, “The body has been handed over to the parents and they have not objected to the investigation.”

The SP also said that as per preliminary investigation, Shyam appears to have had personal problems in a romantic relationship and in his academics. “The allegations of YSRCP members being involved in the case is far from truth and factually wrong,” he said in the statement.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm)

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.