Journalist Siddique Kappan reaches Kerala from UP after getting bail for 5 days

The journalist was arrested by the UP police last October, while on the way to the house of Dalit woman in Hathras who was gang raped and killed by four dominant caste men.

After being in a Uttar Pradesh prison for 118 days, Siddique Kappan finally reached his house at Vengara in Malappuram district of Kerala, on Thursday, when finally, though just for a few days. The journalist who was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh police on the way to the house of Dalit woman in Hathras who was gang raped and killed, was granted five days bail to meet his ailing mother, by the Supreme Court.

According to local reporters, Siddique Kappan reached his house at Vengara by around 10 am on Thursday. He has been directed by the court to not interact with the media and post anything on social media during his visit. It was on October 5 that Siddique Kappan got arrested by the Uttar Pradesh police, along with three workers of Popular Front of India (PFI).

According to his family and fellow journalists, Kappan had gone to report the incident, of the Dalit woman being gang raped and killed by four dominant caste men, like many other journalists. But he was arrested along with the PFI workers who were also on the way to visit the family, and was charged with provisions of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Kappan was finally granted bail by the apex court on plea of his ailing 90-year-old mother Kadeeja Kutty, who is reportedly bed ridden. Though the court had initially allowed Kappan to video call his family, his ailing mother could not talk or recognise him over the phone. Considering the plea, the court was finally granted five days bail.

Siddique Kappan was the Secretary of the Delhi unit of Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) at the time of his arrest.

His wife Raihanath had held multiple protests ever since he got arrested by the UP police, seeking justice for him.

Notably, on Wednesday, the Popular Front of India leaders came out to the media alleging that Uttar Pradesh police is taking revenge on PFI.

