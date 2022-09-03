Journalist P Sainath returns Basavashree award after seer accused of rape

Sainath said he was returning the Basavashree award conferred on him by the Murugha Math in 2017, in solidarity with the survivors and with the cause of justice in this case.

Noted journalist and founder-editor of the People's Archive of Rural India, P Sainath on Friday, September 2 said he is returning the Basavashree award, which was conferred on him by the Murugha Math in 2017. In a series of tweets, Sainath made his decision public after the chief pontiff of the Murugha Math, Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru was arrested for the alleged sexual abuse of minor girls. "In solidarity with the survivors and with the cause of justice in this case, I hereby return the Basavashree award (and the Rs 5 lakh prize money that came with it by cheque) conferred on me by the Math in 2017," Sainath said in one of the tweets.

He said he was disturbed to learn from media reports that Sharanaru faces charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. No word is strong enough to condemn such offences against children, the eminent journalist said. He also appreciated the efforts of Mysuru-based NGO "OdaNadi" to bring the incidents to light and their decades-long fight against social evils. He also appealed to the Karnataka government to pursue the investigation into the scandal vigorously and not allow that to be compromised on any grounds.

The seer has been remanded in police custody till September 5 in connection with the case. He has been accused of sexually assaulting two girls, aged 15 and 16. The seer, who was sent to one-day judicial custody on Thursday, was supposed to be presented in court on Friday morning, for an extension of custody. However, the seer was admitted to a government hospital in Chitradurga, after he complained of chest pain, and he was not produced in court.

The jail superintendent submitted an opinion given by physicians about the seer, which recommended hospitalisation. The Additional District and Sessions Judge, however, refused to accept the opinion in the absence of any documents pertaining to the seerâ€™s medical condition and directed that the seer be presented in court.

Meanwhile, the Bengaluru Metropolitan Magistrate court on Friday issued an arrest warrant against the seer in connection with misappropriation of property.

With PTI inputs

