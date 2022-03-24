Journalist dies by suicide in Bengaluru, cops say she was harassed by husband

The Bengaluru police have charged the woman's husband with abetment to suicide and cruelty, and are on the lookout for him.

news Death

The Bengaluru police on Thursday, March 24, discovered the body of a woman at her residence in Whitefield, after her family said that they could not contact her for a few days. The woman was identified as Shruti Narayan, 37, who was working as an editor in Reuters for the past nine years. Her brother Nishant had reportedly turned up at his sisterâ€™s apartment after he was unable to contact her for a few days. Upon finding the door locked, he and some others broke the door open and found Shruti. Her body was in a decomposed state, and police suspect it to be a case of suicide.

Shruthi, a native of Kasaragod in Kerala, was married to a man named Anish Koyadan Koroth. According to Deccan Herald, the police recovered a suicide note from their apartment dated March 20, in which Shruti had purportedly written that she was facing harassment at the hands of her husband. The report also states that in his complaint, Shrutiâ€™s brother Nishanth told the police that Anish would allegedly harass Shruthi over money, and would also allegedly hit her on occasions. Based on his complaint, the police have filed a case under sections 306 (abetment to suicide) and 498 A (cruelty by husband or relative) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

According to Deccan Herald, the police are yet to trace Anish and arrest him. However, efforts are on to find him, police said. As per the report, Nishant also told the police that Anish would allegedly come home in an inebriated state. Nishant also alleged that in January this year, the couple fought and Anish allegedly tried to injure Shruthi, but was stopped after intervention by the apartmentâ€™s security guards.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm)

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.