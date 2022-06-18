Journalist ‘Crime’ Nandakumar arrested in Kerala for allegedly abusing woman colleague

TP Nandakumar, more commonly known as 'Crime' Nandakumar is the chief editor of Crime magazine.

news Crime

A journalist in Kerala was arrested by the Kochi city police on Friday, June 17, on charges of verbally abusing a former woman employee and allegedly forcing her to make a vulgar video. TP Nandakumar, more commonly known as 'Crime' Nandakumar is the chief editor of Crime magazine and was taken into custody from his residence in Kaloor.

Speaking to a media outlet, Kochi city police commissioner CH Nagaraju said, “Yesterday (June 16), we received a complaint. A woman employee alleged that he insulted her and forced her to do certain things which she couldn’t do. There are allegations that she was asked to make a fake video on Kerala Health Minister (Veena George) and the investigation is ongoing.”

The main charges under which the case has been registered against him are insulting a woman, and insulting her on the basis of caste, he added. “He forced her to make a fake video and we will be adding sections under the Information Technology (IT) Act as well. We are searching for the evidence and we will add the sections accordingly. Nandakumar has filed a counter complaint that the woman bad-mouthed him and that has also been recorded,” the senior official said.

According to the complainant, she was working for the magazine and in April this year, Nandakumar asked her to make an obscene video of state Health Minister Veena George, which she refused. Following this, the accused allegedly verbally abused the woman, including by using her caste name, the police said. Reports added that the police also carried out a search at the office of the media outlet that Nandakumar runs and seized digital devices and documents.

Why is KCR converting the TRS into a national party? What is his strategy? Watch Let Me Explain: