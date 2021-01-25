Joshiy and Biju Menon to team up for a film?

The veteran directorâ€™s last film release was â€˜Porinju Mariam Joseâ€™, with Joju George, Nyla Usha and Chemban Vinod in the lead.

Flix Mollywood

Grapevine has it that veteran director Joshiy and actor Biju Menon may be teaming up for a film that will be scripted by Nishad Koya. While this Joshiy directorial is taking shape, Biju Menon is expecting the release of Aarkkariyam, which is scheduled for release on February 26.

Biju Menon, Parvathy Thiruvothu and Sharafudheen play the lead roles in this flick which is directed by Sanu John Varughese. Veteran cinematographer Sanu John Varughese is making his directorial debut with this flick with Aashiq Abuâ€™s OPM Dream Mill and Santhosh T Kuruvillaâ€™s Moonshot Entertainment bankrolling it jointly. According to reports about the storyline, the film is about a couple â€“ played by Parvathy and Sharafudheen â€“ traveling from Mumbai to Kerala just before the COVID-19 lockdown is announced and they encounter the character played by Biju Menon during their journey. What ensues forms the rest of the story.

Other than Aarkkariyam lined up for release, Biju Menon also has Thalayundu Udalilla, directed by Sugeeth. Touted to be an investigative thriller, it is set in the 1970s, we hear. Biju Menon plays sub inspector Soman Nadar in this flick and according to the filmmakers, he will have a unique look in it.

The last film Joshiy directed is Porinju Mariam Jose, released in 2019. It is a period action thriller written by Abhilash N Chandran. Joju George, Nyla Usha, and Chemban Vinod Jose played the main leads in it with Rahul Madhav, Vijayaraghavan, and Sudhi Koppa in supporting roles. Porinju Mariam Jose earned positive reviews and was a commercial success as well. It was made on a budget of Rs. 5.65 crore and went on to collect 13.8 crore at the box office.

Watch: Song from Porinju Mariam Jose

Biju Menon was last seen in the popular movie Ayyapanum Koshiyum which was released in February last year. The film received positive reviews from all quarters. Ayyappanum Koshiyum had Prithviraj and Biju Menon playing the title roles. While Biju Menon played the character Ayappan Nair, a policeman, Prithviraj was seen as a retired army havildar Koshy Kurien, who had put in 16 years of service. Sachy who directed the film passed away later last year.

(Content provided by Digital Native)