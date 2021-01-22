â€˜Josephâ€™ Tamil remake â€˜Visithiranâ€™ faces litigation over title

Sathish Kumar in Chennai has filed a petition at the court alleging that the title 'Visithiran' was registered by his production house.

Malayalam actor Joju Georgeâ€™s hit film Joseph is getting remade in Tamil. While the makers are contemplating on releasing the film soon and are working on fixing the date, they are now facing a roadblock with litigation at the court. Sathish Kumar from Saligramam in Chennai has filed a petition at the court alleging that the title Visithiran was registered by his production house CSK Productions at the Film and Television Producers Guild of South India in 2015 and he has been renewing it until March 2020. Claiming that the title belongs to his production house, Sathish Kumar has filed the case following which the judge hearing it ordered that notices be sent to producer Bala and co-producer RK Suresh. The case has been posted for further hearing on January 25.

Recently on New Yearâ€™s Day, the makers have released the teaser online. It seems like a faithful remake with most scenes recreated as such. Besides Suresh Kumar in the lead role, the film stars Poorna as the female lead with Madhu Shalini, Bagavathi Perumal, Ilavarasu, George Maryan and Anil Murali forming the rest of the star cast. The technical crew of Visithiran includes GV Prakash for music, Vetrivel Mahendran for cinematography and Satheesh Surya for editing.

M Padmakumar, who directed the original film in Malayalam, is helming the Tamil version as well. Producer-turned-actor RK Suresh is reprising the lead role played by Joju. The Tamil remake is being bankrolled by director Bala under his banner B Studios in association with RK Suresh's home banner.

Joseph, had Joju George, Dileesh Pothan, Athmiya Rajan, Malavika Menon and Madhuri Braganza in the star cast. The technical crew of this flick comprised Ranjin Raj for composing the songs, Anil Johnson for the background score, Manesh Madhavan to crank the camera and Kiran Das for editing. Bankrolled by Joju George under his banner Appu Pathu Pappu Production on a budget of Rs. 3.5 crore, the film went on to collect Rs 28 crore at the box office.

With Visithiran gearing up for release, M Padmakumarâ€™s next film will be a script penned by Shikhamani and Sakala Kalasala director Vinod Guruvayoor. Confirming the news, Vinod Guruvayoor has said in an interview to the Times of India that it is a thriller set against the backdrop of a school trip. He revealed that the film will have a set of newbies playing the lead characters and there will be a hero as well which is yet to be finalised.

