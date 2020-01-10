Jolly murders: Kerala court sends notice to producers making movies based on incident

The notices were served to Antony Perumbavoor of Aashirvad Cinemas, actor Dini Daniel of Vamos Productions, and Flowers TV.

news Law

In a setback to film and serial producers who are planning to make films and a serial based on the Koodathayi serial murder case, the Thamarassery Munsif Court has sent them notices. The notices were served to Antony Perumbavoor of Aashirvad Cinemas, actor Dini Daniel of Vamos Productions, and Flowers TV. The producers have been asked to appear before the court on January 13.

The court has sent notices on the basis of a case filed by Remo Roy (20) and Renold Roy (15), sons of the main accused Jolly Joseph and her murdered husband Roy Thomas, and Renji Wilson (42), Roy Thomas’s sister. The serial and cinema producers are trying to take advantage of the incident, said advocate M Muhammad Firdous, who is representing them. “It is a violation of the right to live,” he said.

Remo and Renold are going through great mental trauma caused by the incident in which they have no role, the advocate added.

“The children are unable to even study. In this situation, the films and serials made with added elements will affect their future. It will ostracise them further. So they have filed the case,” he said.

Producer Antony Perumbavoor had announced a crime-drama film, with Mohanlal as the investigating officer, while Dini Daniel had announced Koodathayi, a new movie where she will play ‘Dolly’, the alleged serial killer. A serial produced by Flowers TV is all set to start airing from January 13.

In the infamous Koodathayi serial murder case which shook Kerala in September, the accused 47-year-old Jolly Joseph allegedly killed six relatives with cyanide over a period of 14 years. The deaths which were initially believed to be either by suicide or due to cardiac arrest or other diseases were all murders by Jolly, who had plotted them from years, the police claimed. The list of victims includes her first husband Roy Thomas, his parents, and three relatives. Though Jolly managed to hide the murders for several years, a thorough investigation by the Kerala police unravelled the case.