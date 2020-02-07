Joju George as police officer in 'Thamara'

The film is reportedly about a murder investigation and Joju plays the police office in charge of it.

Thamara, the upcoming Malayalam film, will be an investigative thriller. Joju George will be seen as a police officer in this film which will also have Anumol and Kichu Tellus in the lead roles. Incidentally, Joju was last seen playing a cop in Joseph and was lauded for his performance in it.

The film is reportedly about a murder investigation. Joju, playing the role Binu Police, will be in charge of a murder case of a girl. Kichu Tellus will be seen playing the murdered girl’s brother seeking revenge. Anumol, the witness to the murder, will be seen in the title role Thamara.

Director Kareem, who had made films like Agninakshathram and Ezharakoottam, is wielding the megaphone for Thamara. The film is scripted by Rasheed Parackal.

Cinematographer Madesh has cranked the camera for the film and Noufal Abdullah has handled the film’s editing and Bijibal has composed the music for the lyrics penned by Rafeeq Ahamed. Thamara is currently in the post-production stage and its release date is expected to be out soon.

Meanwhile, Joju George is awaiting the release of the Mammootty starrer One in which he plays a pivotal role. Vishnu Unnikrishnan, Renji Panicker, Sreenivasan and Murali Gopy have also been roped in for important roles. The film, directed by Santhosh Viswanath, is bankrolled by ICHAIS Productions.

Joju also has a pivotal role in the Fahadh Faasil starrer Malik. Biju Menon was the initial choice for the role but since he had prior work commitment, could not take it up.

Directed by Mahesh Narayanan, the technical crew of Malik includes Sanu John Varghese for cinematography, Sushin Shyam for music, Vishnu Govind and Sree Sankar for sound designing and Santosh Raman for production design.

The supporting cast of this film also comprises Nimisha Sajayan, Dileesh Pothan, Vinay Forrt, Indrans, Sudhi Koppa, Chandhunath, and Jalaja.

