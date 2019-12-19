Joju George joins ‘Malik’ sets

Mollywood

The shooting of the Malayalam film Malik commenced a few days ago and is progressing well. It was announced that the Hollywood stunt director Lee Whittaker joined the sets of Malik on December 11 to choreograph some important stunt sequences in the film. Reports made the rounds that the stunt director has choreographed a stunt with Fahadh Faasil and Vinay Forrt so far and it has come out well.

The shooting of Malik is happening at a brisk pace in Kochi after which the team will be moving over to Thiruvananthapuram and then Lakshadweep, state sources in the know. The technical crew of Malik includes Sanu John Varghese for cinematography, Sushin Shyam for music, Vishnu Govind and Sree Sankar for sound designing and Santosh Raman for production designing.

The supporting cast of this film comprises Joju George, Nimisha Sajayan, Dileesh Pothan, Vinay Forrt, Indrans, Sudhi Koppa, Chandhunath, and Jalaja. A recent update about Malik is that Joju George has joined the sets and scenes involving him are being canned. Biju Menon was the initial choice for the film but Joju George had to be brought in as the former did not have the dates. Malik is expected to hit the marquee next year.

Reports are that Malik is based on a true story and that it covers different time periods starting from the 1960s. It is said to be a film set in the coastal region where the minorities are under threat to relocate and the hero is responsible for starting a rebellion movement. The film’s main lead Fahadh Faasil will be seen sporting four different looks for the film and his character is traced out from 20 years to 57 years, we hear.

Meanwhile, Joju George is a part of Dhanush's next directed by Karthik Subbaraj. Joju, who will be making his debut in Kollywood with this Dhanush starrer, was a part of the recent schedule which happened in London.

