Joju George and Anaswara Rajan in 'Aviyal'

‘Aviyal’ is a short film based on a true story and directed by Shanil.

Flix Mollywood

Joju George and Anaswara Rajan are playing the lead pair in the short film Aviyal. The teaser was shared by actors Tovino Thomas, Murali Gopy, Asif Ali, and Antony Varghese through their social media accounts and received a positive response.

The short film, based on a true story, will also feature Athmiya, Ketaki Narayan, Sinil Sainudeen, and Anjali Nair among others. Shanil has directed Aviyal with Sujith Surendran bankrolling it. The technical crew of this short film includes Sudeep Elamon, Jimshi Khalid, Ravi Chandran, and Gikku Jacob Peter for camera work, Rahman Muhammad Ali and Lijo Paul for editing, and Ranganath Ravi for editing.

Joju George currently has a slew of films including Chuzhali. Directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, the film also has Chemban Vinod Jose, Soubin Shahir, Vinay Forrt, and Dileesh Pothan in the cast. Madhu Neelakantan is cranking the camera for this crime thriller.

The other film in the pipeline is Kilometers & Kilometers in which Joju will be seen sharing screen space with Tovino Thomas. Jeo Baby is wielding the megaphone for this venture with Tovino Thomas producing it under his own banner. Incidentally, it is his first production venture and he is co-producing it along with Anto Joseph, Ramshi Ahamed, and cinematographer Sinu Sidharth.

In yet another film Malik, directed by Mahesh Narayanan, Joju George will be sharing screen space with Fahadh Faasil. The technical crew of Malik includes Sanu John Varghese for cinematography, Sushin Shyam for music, Vishnu Govind and Sree Sankar for sound designing and Santosh Raman for production designing. The cast of this film also comprises Nimisha Sajayan, Dileesh Pothan, Vinay Forrt, Indrans, Sudhi Koppa, Chandhunath, and Jalaja. The shooting of this film happened in several places in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala and in Lakshadweep.

His other films include the Mammootty starrer One and director Rajeev Ravi’s Thuramukham.

Watch the teaser:

(Content provided by Digital Native)