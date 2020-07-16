Johnson Controls-Hitachi AC India joins APSSDC for skill development of youth

As part of its CSR initiative, the company intends to train rural youth across the country through its specially designed curriculum and five skill development centres in Andhra.

Atom Skill Development

Johnson Controls - Hitachi Air Conditioning India Limited has joined hands with Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) to make skill development in air conditioners and refrigeration uninterrupted and boundary-less amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Extending its commitment towards skilling and making the youth more employable, the company has collaborated with APSSDC for a webinar on air conditioners and refrigeration. The participants were taken through extensive training on “Basics of Air Conditioners and Refrigeration" by experts from Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Limited. Rajesh Ohol, Head of HR, Admin and CSR; Rajesh Nagri, Head of Service and Engineering Excellence Centers (EEC); V Srinivasan, Head, EEC Chennai; and Janakiraman, Manager, EEC Chennai from Johnson Controls - Hitachi Air Conditioning India Limited also addressed the students on future opportunities, new technologies and need for skill development in HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) at the webinar.

As part of its CSR (corporate social responsibility) initiative, the company intends to train rural youth across the country through its specially designed curriculum and five skill development centres in Andhra Pradesh and one skill development centre in Gujarat. The training at these centres has been an ongoing process even during the lockdown as trainers imparted training online, keeping the students updated and engaged.

Talking about this CSR initiative, Gurmeet Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Ltd. said skill development in the HVAC industry holds the key to reinforce employment opportunities and self-reliance mission in the times of COVID-19. In the ongoing scenario, there is a drastic change in nature of work and employment profiles in HVAC manufacturing and services further boosting the demand for new style of skill development. "With ‘everything virtual’ in the mandatory social distancing world, we are confident that our boundary-less initiative of skill building in Air Conditioner and Refrigeration segment will transform country’s rural youth into world-class technicians. While the COVID-19 pandemic has led to the shutdown of institutions and training centres across the nation, ‘Unlocking Skills’ initiative will help us in connecting and inspiring rural youth for skill building on virtual platform.”

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Limited, the India unit of the joint venture company between Johnson Controls, U.S.A and Hitachi Appliances, Japan is undertaking the skill development project as a part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR). The company is bearing the entire cost of running the Multi Skill Development Centres (MSDCs), including AC units for training purposes, salary of instructors/support staff, stationary, furniture, consumables, logistics support etc. It is also providing training equipment and tool kits to trainees. The company has an ongoing project of skill development of rural youth in air conditioning repair and maintenance in partnership with ITI, Kadi in association with the Gujarat government and the company intends to replicate a similar model for the rural youth of Andhra Pradesh.

Johnson Controls - Hitachi Air Conditioning India Limited had made the commitment to the state of Andhra Pradesh to participate in contributing towards the building of a great and skilled state, Gurmeet said, adding, "We are consistently working towards our commitment by extending the span of skill development centres, thus covering the entire state. Our training centres are a step forward in supporting the government vision by skilling of rural youth in AC repairing and maintenance. We have aggressive plans to impart skill in AC repairing and maintenance to rural youth, enabling them to explore better job and entrepreneurship opportunities.”