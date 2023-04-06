John Cena welcomes Priyanka Chopra onboard Hollywood film Heads of State

The film, directed by Ilya Naishuller and produced by Amazon Studios, has rounded up its cast with John, Priyanka, and Idris Elba.

Flix Hollywood

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Hollywood star John Cena had an interesting exchange on Twitter following the announcement that Priyanka Chopra was being roped in for the action film Heads of State. The film has rounded up its cast with John, Priyanka, and Idris Elba.

John welcomed Priyanka aboard as he tweeted: "THANK YOU @AmazonStudios for assembling such a dream team. Excited to get to work on #HeadsOfState with @idriselba and welcome the newest cast member, the world renowned @priyankachopra."

Priyanka responded to John Cena's tweet as she wrote,: "Thank you for the warm welcome @JohnCena I can't wait to get to set! let's gooooo. @AmazonStudios #headsofstate @idriselba."

Heads Of State will be directed by Ilya Naishuller and produced by Amazon Studios. Currently, Priyanka has a finger in every pie with regard to international projects. While she awaits the release of her upcoming global spy series Citadel, in which she stars opposite Richard Madden, she also has Love Again with Sam Heughan, Celine Dion and Nick Jonas (in a cameo appearance) set to be released soon. The film was previously titled It's All Coming Back to Me.

In the recent past, the actor had starred in a number of Hollywood projects such as The Matrix Resurrections, Baywatch, The White Tiger, Isn't It Romantic, A Kid Like Jake, and We Can Be Heroes.