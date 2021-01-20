Joe Biden-Kamala Harris inauguration: Where to watch and what to expect

Joe Biden will be swearing in as the 46th President of the United States of America, along with Kamala Harris as the Vice-President in an inauguration ceremony in the West front of the US Capitol Building in Washington at 10.30am on January 20, 2020. The inauguration ceremony can be watched live from the website of the Biden Inauguration Committee (bideninaugural.org/watch) and also from any of the social media channels of the committee such as YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. One can also tune in to the livestream through the committee’s streaming partners such as Amazon Prime Video and NewsNOW from Fox.

After the inauguration ceremony, Biden will be delivering his inaugural address which will reportedly be about his vision to tide over the pandemic, unify and heal the nation. His inaugural address will be followed by a Pass in Review ceremony on the East front of the Capitol building with the members of the military in which Biden, the First Lady Dr Jill Biden, Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, will be participating.

The ceremony would be followed by “Our White House: An Inaugural Celebration for Young Americans” from 10 am to 12.30 pm which will be the first ever curated livestream for young Americans before and during the Inaugural Ceremony which would be hosted by the PIC.

Biden and Harris will be visiting the Arlington National Ceremony to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at 2 pm. They will be joined by former Presidents such as Barack Obama and George W Bush and their wives, Michelle Obama and Laura Bush respectively.

Following this, Biden will receive a Presidential Escort from the 15th street to the White House with every branch of the military represented in the escort. The inauguration ceremony will conclude with a programme called “Celebrating America Primetime Special” at 8.30pm, hosted by the actor Tom Hanks and featuring remarks Biden and Harris. It will also showcase performances from artists such as Ant Clemons, John Legend and Black Pumas.

The Biden Inauguration Committee has said that the Presidential Escort will be physically distanced while providing the American people and the world with images of Biden proceeding to the White House without attracting huge crowds, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.