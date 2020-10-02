Joe Biden and wife Jill test negative for coronavirus

Biden was on the debate stage with Trump, who tested positive for coronavirus, for more than 90 minutes earlier in the week.

news US elections

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his wife have tested negative for the coronavirus. They had undergone a test after US President had announced that he and the First Lady Melania Trump had tested positive. Biden was on the debate stage with Trump for more than 90 minutes earlier in the week.

"Iâ€™m happy to report that Jill and I have tested negative for COVID. Thank you to everyone for your messages of concern. I hope this serves as a reminder: wear a mask, keep social distance, and wash your hands," Joe Biden said, taking to Twitter on Friday.The Democrat's campaign is expected to announce his travel plans later on Friday.

Chief of staff Mark Meadows says more White House staffers are expected to test positive for the coronavirus. He made brief remarks to update reporters on the health of President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump who have contracted COVID-19.

Meadows said the president was experiencing mild symptoms from the coronavirus, but would not describe them and did not provide details about any treatments that Trump or the first lady were being given while quarantined at the White House. They remain in good spirits, he said.

Despite the startling news, Meadows said it was business as usual at the White House. He started his remarks by commenting on the most recent jobs report. He said Trump's first question to him this morning was, "How's the economy doing? How are the stimulus talks going on Capitol Hill?" Meadows said the core staff members at the White House have been tested.

"I fully expect as this virus continues to go on, other people in the White House certainly will have a positive test result," he said.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she's praying for the president and hopes his testing positive for COVID-19 might be a learning experience about the virus.

"Let us all pray for the president's health," Pelosi said on MSNBC. She added, This is tragic, It is very sad. The speaker said she was tested out of caution and is awaiting results. But said warned against brazen behavior that allowed something like this to happen.

Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris is wishing President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump a full and speedy recovery after they contracted the COVID-19 virus.

Harris tweeted Friday that she and her husband, Doug Emhoff, are keeping them and the entire Trump family in our thoughts.

The California senator and running mate to Joe Biden took a routine test Thursday, and tested negative for the coronavirus. She was not in Cleveland on Tuesday night when Trump faced Biden for the first presidential debate of the campaign.

Biden and Harris have repeatedly urged the use of masks and have embraced social distancing to stop spread of the virus.

With agency inputs