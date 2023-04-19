Jodhpur man arrested for sexually harassing Korean vlogger, incident caught on cam

The accused person has been identified as Deepak and was arrested by the police on April 18, one day after the incident.

news News

A Korean vlogger visiting Rajasthanâ€™s Jodhpur was sexually harassed by a man on Monday, April 17. The 28-year-old tourist recorded the whole episode on her mobile phone and uploaded it on her vlog, which has been doing the rounds on social media. The accused person has been identified as Deepak and was arrested by the police on April 18, a day after the incident.

The video uploaded by the vlogger showed Deepak following her at Pachetia Hill, a popular tourist destination in Jodhpur. Times of India reported that the stalking allegedly began when he noticed the woman walking by herself. In the video, the woman is seen walking faster to get away from Deepak while calling out for help. Then, Deepak exposes his private parts and makes lewd gestures at her. The vlogger then runs away while calling for help.

A police officer told Times of India that Deepak was a resident of a nearby locality and was arrested for disturbing public peace, as the vlogger had not given a complaint against him.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal on Tuesday wrote a letter to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, seeking his intervention to ensure that prompt action is taken in the matter.

"Through this letter, I wish to bring to your kind attention a distressing incident of sexual harassment with a Korean vlogger in Jodhpur. As the Chairperson of the DCW, I am deeply disturbed by this heinous crime and seek your urgent intervention in the matter," Maliwal wrote in her letter.

The DCW chief added that this incident is not only a grave violation of the girl's rights, but has also brought shame to the country, as it raises serious questions about the safety and security of women, both domestic and foreign nationals.

"I strongly condemn such an act of sexual harassment and urge you to take immediate action against the perpetrator. I request you to ensure that a criminal complaint is filed against the man involved in this heinous act and that he is promptly arrested and brought to justice. I also urge you to take all necessary measures to ensure the safety and security of the survivor," she said in her letter.

(With IANS inputs)