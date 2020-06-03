JioSaavn announces series of product updates to improve user interface and experience

In a bid to improve recommendations and discovery, JioSaavn will be improving on the app’s AI functionality.

Music streaming platform JioSaavn has announced a series of updates to its User Interface (UI) and User Experience (UX) across platforms. Users of JioSaavn will notice several new design and functionality elements today, with more to be released in the coming weeks.

The updates that have been launched and are live include a new homepage navigation, faster AI-powered recommendations, new artist profiles, and a more dynamic browse screen, better access to podcasts and JioTunes.

The platform also announced that it will be launching a series of more comprehensive product updates such as a new smartphone playback experience that includes music videos.

“JioSaavn is augmenting classical collaborative filtering approaches, such as Matrix Factorization and Word2Vec, with deep learning based models. The result is vastly improved recommendations and discovery platform by using a hybrid system of audio similarity and users' listening patterns. This also helps the app serve quality recommendations across all regional languages in addition to Hindi and English,” it said in a statement.

Some of the other upcoming product updates include new smartphone player with videos, new UI, autoplay, new web and desktop product, new JioPhone homepage, new Jio Set Top Box app with overhauled UI and loaded with new features, among others.

“We’re constantly thinking about ways to provide listeners with the highest quality streaming technology and the most enjoyable experience possible. Discovery of new music continues to be an important component to streaming, so we wanted to prioritize a sharpened engine for relevant recommendations and track suggestions. We’re also excited to announce product updates across all of our platforms that make for a seamless, intuitive experience. In these uncertain times, simplicity and music are wonderful gifts,” Clint Balcom, Chief Product Officer and SVP of Design at JioSaavn said in a statement.