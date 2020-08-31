JioFiber launches new tariff plans with 30-day free trial, free subscription to OTT apps

The company has also announced that plans of all existing JioFiber customers will be upgraded to match the benefits of the new tariff plans.

Atom Tech

Reliance Jio’s broadband service JioFiber has revamped its tariff plans, announcing new ones to ensure ‘affordability’, the company said in a statement. The new tariff plans start from Rs 399 per month and come with a no-condition 30-day free trial of 150 Mbps internet, free voice calling, 4K Set Top Box with subscription to 10 OTT apps for all new users.

In the new plans, JioFiber claims to offer unlimited internet and symmetric speed, which means upload speed will be the same as the download speed.

There are four plans in total: Rs 399, Rs 699, Rs 999 and Rs 1,499. The Rs 399 plan offers a speed of 30 Mbps, while the 699 plan offer 100 Mbps, Rs 999 plan offers 150 Mbps and users get a speed of 300 Mbps with the Rs 1,499 plan. The free OTT subscriptions come with the Rs 999 and Rs 1,499 plans.

The JioFiber plan also gives all users access to the top 12 paid OTT apps such as Netflix, Amazon, Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLIV, Voot, Alt Balaji, Sun NXT, etc. at no extra cost. All this will be accessible on JioTV Plus.

The 30-day trial will be available for new JioFiber customers activating their connection from September 1. “If you don’t like the service, we will take it back, no questions asked,” the company said in a statement.

Any JioFiber customer onboarded between August 15 and 31 will also get the 30-day free trial benefit as a voucher in MyJio.

With the new tariff plans, JioFiber is directly taking on internet service providers (ISP) such as Airtel Xstream, ACT Broadband, and Tata Sky Broadband, among others.

Commenting on this development, Akash Ambani, Director, Jio, said “JioFiber is already the largest Fiber provider in the country with over a million connected homes, but our vision for India and Indians is much larger. We want to take Fiber to each and every home and empower every member of the family. After making India the largest and the fastest growing country in mobile connectivity with Jio, JioFiber will propel India into global broadband leadership, thereby providing broadband to over 1,600 cities and towns. I urge everyone to Join the JioFiber movement to make India the broadband leader of the world.”