Jio vs Vodafone Idea vs Airtel: A comparison of their postpaid plans

Jio has five postpaid plans starting at Rs 399 a month, going all the way up to Rs 1,499 for 300GB of 4G data.

Reliance Jio unveiled its postpaid plans and is taking on rivals Vodafone Idea and Airtel, who have been offering postpaid plans for years. Jio, which largely focused on its prepaid plans, is now offering up to 500GB data and subscription to top OTT apps such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar. Postpaid reportedly accounts for less than 1% of Jioâ€™s customers currently.

While Jio has five postpaid plans starting at Rs 399 a month going all the way up to Rs 1,499, Vodafone Idea offers four plans under its RedX line starting at Rs 399 per month, and three family plans. Airtel, on the other hand, offers four plans starting at Rs 499, going up to Rs 1,599 a month.

Here is a comparison of what each offer:

Lowest tariff plans

Reliance Jio: For Rs 399, Reliance Jio offers 75 GB of 4G data a month, unlimited voice and SMS, a monthly subscription to Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar VIP. It also offers a 200GB rollover and gives access to all of Jioâ€™s apps such as JioTV, JioSaavn, etc.

Vodafone Idea (Vi): For Rs 399, Vi offers 40GB data, 100 SMS a month, subscription to Vi Movies and TV, and 200GB rollover. It also offers Rs 125 bonus cash on fantasy gaming app Mobile Premier League (MPL), up to Rs 200 off on Zomato orders, and 50% of the entry fee to select games on My11circle.

Bharti Airtel: For Rs 499, Airtel offers 75GB data, unlimited local/STD and roaming calls, one-year subscription to Amazon Prime Video and access to Airtelâ€™s Xstream app and handset protection.

Other plans

Reliance Jio: For Rs 599, Reliance Jio offers the same benefits as the Rs 399 plan, but with 100 GB a month, and an additional SIM card with a family plan. In the Rs 799 plan, the same benefits are offered with 150GB data, and two additional SIM cards. Jio offers 200 GB data with its Rs 999 plan, 500 GB data rollover and 3 additional SIMs along with all the other benefits.

Vodafone Idea (Vi): For Rs 499, Vi offers 75GB data and all the other benefits as its Rs 399 plan along with an Amazon Prime Video subscription. At Rs 699, it offers unlimited data with all the other benefits.

Bharti Airtel: For Rs 749, Airtel offers 125GB data and all the other benefits. It also offers an add on connection with unlimited calls. For Rs 999, you get Rs 150GB data with three add-on connections and all the other benefits.

Highest tariff plans

Reliance Jio: Jioâ€™s highest tariff plan is Rs 1,400 a month that offers 300GB data and unlimited data and voice in the US and UAE in addition to all the other benefits.

Vodafone Idea (Vi): Viâ€™s top tier tariff plan comes at Rs 1,099 per month with unlimited data, one year of Netflix subscription worth Rs 5,988 per year, access to international & domestic airport lounges at no extra cost four times a year (including 1 International), 7 days International roaming pack worth Rs 2999 once a year and priority help through a premium customer service. The plan also comes with ISD calls to USA & Canada at 50p/min, to the UK at Rs3/min and special rates to 14 countries.

This is in addition to the other benefits that come with all plans.

Bharti Airtel: At Rs 1,599 a month, Airtel offers unlimited data, 200 ISD minutes and 10% off on all international roaming packs and one additional regular sim card with unlimited call and all the benefits that come with other plans as well.

All Jioâ€™s postpaid plans also come with in-flight WiFi connectivity, free international roaming in the US and UAE and access to all Jio apps.

Meanwhile, Vi also offers three family plans starting at Rs 598 for two connections with similar benefits like the RedX plans.

Airtel offers â€˜One Airtel' postpaid plans that come with multiple connections and DTH services under one bill starting at Rs 1,499.