Jignesh Mevani arrested for tweet saying 'PM Modi considers Godse as his god'

The Dalit leader from Gujarat has been booked under charges of promoting enmity between communities.

news Arrest

Congress MLA Jignesh Mevani was arrested by Assam Police from Palanpur town in Gujarat late on Wednesday night over a tweet where he alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi considers Nathuram Godse “as his god.” Mevani was taken to Assam by air in the early hours, officials said on Thursday, April 21.

The prominent Dalit leader from Gujarat was arrested soon after a First Information Report (FIR) under section 153A of the Indian Penal Code, which deals with offences related to promoting enmity between communities, was registered at Kokrajhar police station in Assam, said his aide Suresh Jat.

"As per a document shared by the officials of the Assam police, an FIR has been lodged over a tweet by Mevani a few days back. However, the tweet has been withheld by Twitter. It was about Nathuram Godse. Mevani was first brought to Ahmedabad by road and then taken to Assam by air early today morning," he added.

According to screenshots doing the rounds, Mevani had said in the tweet, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who considers Godse as his god, is going on a Gujarat tour from April 20. I appeal to him that he should appeal for calm in Himmat Nagar, Khambat and Veraval where communal violence broke out. Can we at least hope for this much from the maker of the grand temple.” This tweet is no longer available in India, as Twitter has withheld it owing to the FIR filed against Mevani.

The arrest was over recent tweets after communal violence in Gujarat, in which Mevani had called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a supporter of Nathuram Godse, who assassinated M.K. Gandhi.

According to a complaint filed against the MLA, his tweet “has the propensity to disturb public tranquility, prejudicial to maintenance of harmony among a certain section of people.” The complaint also added that the tweet may “incite a section of the masses” and may also “destroy the social fabric.” The complaint sought an FIR against Mevani as “it is suspected that there may be some unseen hands trying to capitalize on such sensitive issues to disturb the unity, peace and brotherhood.”

Mevani is independent MLA from Vadgam seat in Banaskantha. He recently joined Congress. In a statement, Mevani's office said he was arrested by Assam police from Palanpur circuit House at 11:30 pm on Wednesday. Gujarat Congress president Jagdish Thakor and other Congress leaders rushed to Ahmedabad airport after learning about his arrest and shouted slogans against the BJP government.

With PTI inputs