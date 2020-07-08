Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren goes into home quarantine

Jharkhand Public Health Engineering Department Minister Mithilesh Thakur and Jharkahnd Mukti Morcha legislator Mathura Mahto, who had met the CM, have COVID-19.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has home quarantined himself after a minister and legislator tested positive for coronavirus.

Jharkhand Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) Minister Mithilesh Thakur, Jharkahnd Mukti Morcha (JMM) legislator Mathura Mahto, and 20 journalists in Dhanbad district have tested coronavirus positive in the state.

The minister and legislator had met the chief minister before getting admitting to the hospital. Principal Secretary to the chief minister, Rajiv Arun Ekka, has also gone into home quarantine.

Thakur was admitted at Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIM), Ranchi and the Mahto in a Dhanbad Hospital. The minister had also inspected Hatia Dam on Monday.

Soren has wished a speedy recovery for Thakur and Mahto.

Jharkhand reported 141 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday from 12 districts. The total tally has crossed 3,000 in the state.

In Dhanbad, 25 people, including 20 journalists have tested positive for the virus.

As per the data provided by the Health Department, of the 3,018 total cases in the state, 892 are active, and 2,104 people have been discharged from the hospital after recovery. The death toll due to COVID-19 in the state is 22 so far.

Out of the total coronavirus case, 2,142 are migrant workers who from the various parts of the country including Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi and Tamil Nadu.

On Tuesday, 36 people were discharged after recovery from various dedicated COVID-19 facilities in the state including 13 from Gumla and seven from Ramgarh district. Five patients from Giridih, three each in Chatra, Deoghar and Koderma and two in Saraikela also recovered from COVID-19 and returned back to their homes. The recovery rate is 69.71% in the state at the time of writing.

So far in Jharkhand, 1,66,317 samples have been collected out of which 1,61,564 have been tested and 1,58,546 have returned negative.

(With TNM inputs)