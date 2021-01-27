Jeo Baby's 'Kilometers and Kilometers' with Tovino gets OTT release

â€˜Kilometers and Kilometersâ€™, which also stars India Jarvis, premiered on television in 2020.

Flix Mollywood

The Tovino Thomas starrer Kilometers and Kilometers was originally slated to hit the theatres on March 12, 2020, as a summer special release, but had to be postponed by several months due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Later, the movie premiered on television during Onam last year. Months after its television premiere, Kilometers and Kilometers is now available on the OTT platform Netflix. The movie will also be available on the streaming platform Simply South from Wednesday.

It may be noted that last year, producer Anto Joseph approached Film Exhibitors United Organisation of Kerala to get its nod for a direct OTT release of Kilometers and Kilometers, after there were reports about a pirated copy doing the rounds online. Subsequently, the movie had a television premiere.

Kilometers and Kilometers is directed by Jeo Baby, who has previously helmed 2 Penkuttikal. The director himself has written the script of the movie along with Deepu Pradeep, and it is said to be a reference to a comic scene from Priyadarshan's iconic Malayalam comedy Mazha Peyyunnu Madhalam Kottunnu, starring Mohanlal and Sreenivasan.

In the movie, Tovino was seen playing the role of Josemon, a tourist guide hired by an American traveller named Cathy. The movie portrays the journey of Joseman and Cathy, and the way in which this trip changes their perceptions.

Apart from Tovino Thomas, Kilometers and Kilometers also stars India Jarvis (Cathy), Joju George, Sidharth Siva, Basil Joseph, Vijay Fort and Ramesh Pisharody in other prominent roles. Sinu Sidharth has worked the cinematography for this movie, while Sushin Shyam has composed the background score.

Tovino Thomas has a number of films in his kitty including Minnal Murali, Kaanekkane, Kala and Varav. Directed by Basil Joseph, Minnal Murali is bankrolled by Sophia Paul under the banner of Weekend Blockbusters.

Kaanekkaane is directed by Manu Ashokan and scripted by Bobby-Sanjay, who had written the directorâ€™s debut film Uyare. It was announced some weeks ago that Tovino Thomasâ€™s new project is titled Varav. It will be directed by Rakesh Mantodi, who had scripted Godha and Thira.

The starâ€™s Kala is also in post-production. Directed by Rohith VS, Kala has Tovino and Divya Pillai in the lead roles with a foreign-breed canine playing an important role.

(Content provided by Digital Native)