Jeo Baby's acclaimed film 'The Great Indian Kitchen' now on Amazon Prime Video

The movie was initially released on Malayalam OTT platform Neestream on January 15, after being rejected by Amazon and Netflix among others.

The Malayalam film, The Great Indian Kitchen was one of the most discussed movies on social media after its release. It was praised for its sensitive representation of gender and patriarchal issues in Indian households. And now, it is finally available on Amazon Prime Videos.

The film had also garnered a lot of buzz as the makers revealed that they had faced multiple challenges related to the release of the film. In an interview with Kozhikode-based media house Truecopy THINK, the director Jeo Baby spoke about the film being rejected by popular OTT platforms. According to statements he made in the interview, Amazon Prime Video initially agreed to release the film but later declined to do so, citing that the film did not fall under their criteria. Whereas, Netflix India did not watch the movie and informed them that they would not be able to release it.

The fact that OTT giants rejected the movie, spurred discussions among netizens and made them question if OTT giants really do provide a platform for small budget films and regional language films.

Regional industries r the hope now. Recently Netflix and amazon refused to do a Malayalam movie called #TheGreatIndianKitchen which had some controversial topics. But it doesn't stop us to watch that. They put it on a new platform called #NeeStream. It was a great success. March 16, 2021

#TheGreatIndianKitchen Whoa ! Whattafilm ... not surprised many OTT platforms chickened out ! Doff my hat to @neestream . 46 years ago I walked into a household just like the one so chillingly described except that it was almost half a century ago & to think nothing has changed â€” Viji Venkatesh (@vijivenkatesh) March 1, 2021

The movie eventually premiered on Malayalam OTT platform Neestream on January 15, but because of its popularity and demand from fans, The Great Indian Kitchen is now streaming on OTT platform Amazon Prime Videos. Many users shared the news on social media and recommended that others watch the movie.

This film should've had a wider online release way back.. But glad #TheGreatIndianKitchen is streaming on @PrimeVideoIN ... Must-watch for all men https://t.co/Roj6LBmY9i â€” Sat (@pastryphile) April 2, 2021

YES!

Now there's no excuse. Make all your family members (especially the men) watch #TheGreatIndianKitchen!



In case you need more convincing:https://t.co/WvbuBQ29OP https://t.co/Hoqb7sGEpX April 2, 2021

#TheGreatIndianKitchen - Such a brilliant script. The movie talks about the real face of indian family system. Everyone should watch it. @PrimeVideoIN



4.93/5* â€” Solo (@Ayan_Navin) April 2, 2021

With well-written characters and a thought-provoking narrative, The Great Indian Kitchen impressed everyone with its subtle yet hard-hitting portrayal of gender norms and patriarchal customs that are systemically ingrained and practiced in Indian households.

The 2021 Malayalam film, stars actors Nimisha Sajayan and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the lead. Sooraj S Kurup and Mathews Pulickan composed the music for the movie. The film is also being remade in Tamil by director R Kannan. Actor Aishwarya Rajesh will be stepping into the shoes of Nimisha Sajayan for the remake, while the names of other actors who are part of the cast are yet to be revealed by the makers of the film.