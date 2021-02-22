Jeethu Joseph to make Telugu remake of â€˜Drishyam 2â€™ with Venkatesh

The sequel to the 2013 Malayalam film â€˜Drishyamâ€™ released on Amazon Prime Video last Friday.

Flix Tollywood

Days after the release of the Malayalam film Drishyam 2, sequel to the 2013 movie Drishyam, director Jeethu Joseph has announced the Telugu remake of the same. Venkitesh who played the lead in the Telugu version of part 1 â€“ Drushyam â€“ will reprise his role in the sequel. Drushyam was directed by Sripriya. It featured Venkatesh, Meena and Nadhiya playing the respective roles of Mohanlal, Meena and Asha Sharath in the original.

The Telugu remake of the sequel will however be directed by Jeethu.

The director shared a photo posing with Venkitesh and others on his Instagram page. Jeethu wrote, "Telugu remake of Drishyam 2 is on. Starting in March. @mohanlal @aashirvadcine @antony_perumbavoor @lintajeethu @cathyjeethu @satheesh_kurup."

In an interview with DNA, Jeethu opened up on the possibility of making the second part of Papanasam, the Tamil remake of Drishyam. Papanasam starred Kamal Haasan in the role of Mohanlal and it was directed by Jeethu. He said he would love to direct the second part of Papanasam but the final call has to come from Kamal Haasan.

Drishyam 2 becomes the first mainstream Malayalam film of the year to skip theatres and release directly on an OTT platform â€“ Amazon Prime Video. While Mohanlal reprised the role of Georgekutty, Meena, Ansiba and Esther reprised theirs as his family. Several characters, who were not present in Drishyam, became part of the sequel. This includes Murali Gopy, Ganesh Kumar and Sai Kumar in important roles.

Meanwhile, Venkatesh currently awaits the release of Naarappa, the Telugu remake of Tamil director Vetrimaaran's blockbuster film Asuran starring Dhanush. The remake will be directed by Sreekanth Addala and produced by D Suresh Babu in association with Kalaipuli S Thanu who bankrolled the Tamil original and will be hitting the screens on May 14. Venkatesh plays the role of a farmer while Priyamani is doing the role of Manju Warrier in the original.

(Content provided by Digital Native)