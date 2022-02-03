Jeethu Joseph and Asif Ali team up for new film titled Kooman - The Night Rider

‘Kooman’ marks the first-time collaboration between the director-actor duo.

Flix

Malayalam director Jeethu Joseph unveiled the first look motion poster of his upcoming film Kooman - The Night Rider. He has teamed up with actor Asif Ali, who will be playing the lead role. The announcement was made on Wednesday, February 2. Kooman marks the first-time collaboration between Jeethu Joseph and Asif Ali. Bankrolled by producer Allwin Antony under the banner of Annaya Films, the movie is written by KR Krishnakumar

Sharing the motion poster, Jeethu Joseph wrote: “Unveiling the title and motion poster of my next #Kooman - The Night Rider starring #AsifAli, written by #KRKrishnakumar & Produced by #AllwinAntony under the banner of #AnanyaFilms !!! (sic).” Actor Asif Ali also shared the video on his official Instagram handle and wrote, “The much-awaited announcement is here! Teaming up with Jeethu Joseph.”

With eerie music playing in the background, the motion poster depicts a man walking past what looks like a forest. We see an owl in the foreground and a silhouette of a man in the background. The motion poster hints at an intriguing horror or thriller flick. Further details about the cast and crew are awaited.

Jeethu Joseph’s last directorial venture was Drishyam 2 and the Telugu remake of the film, Drushyam 2. Headlined by superstar Mohanlal, Drishyam 2, is a sequel to the 2013 hit crime drama Drishyam. After its release in 2013, Drishyam was remade in other languages. Drishyam 2 released on Amazon Prime Video in February last year. The first installment traced the struggle of Georgekutty, played by Mohanlal, and his family after they come under suspicion when the son of Inspector General of Police Geetha Prabhakar gets killed. Like the first installment, the sequel also opened to largely positive responses. He is currently working on films such as Ram and 12th Man. Meanwhile, Aashiq Ali was seen in films like Kunjeldho, Ellam Sheriyakum and Aanum Pennum last year.