JEE results: Here’s how qualified candidates can register for JEE (Advanced)

Candidates who qualify in JEE (Main) can register for JEE (Advanced) starting from September 12.

news JEE 2020

The results of JEE (Main) results are expected to be announced soon, and candidates who qualify in the test can register for the JEE (Advanced) exam starting from Saturday. Online registrations will be open from the afternoon on September 12, and will close on September 17 at 5 pm.

Qualified candidates who have cleared JEE (Main), can register for the next exam on the JEE (Advanced) website. Students are required to pay the registration fees before 5 pm on September 18.

The JEE (Main) exam was conducted amid the pandemic and much opposition from students and several quarters, from September 1 to 6. Results for JEE (Main) are expected to be announced on Friday. JEE (Advanced) will be held on September 27, and the final results are likely to be announced on October 5.

Online registration for foreign nationals appearing for the JEE (Advanced) exam began last week, on September 5. Foreign national candidates who meet the eligibility criteria are allowed to take JEE (Advanced) directly, without appearing for JEE (Main).

JEE (Advanced) will also be a computer-based test, like JEE (Main), and candidates will have to appear for two papers: one in the forenoon, and the second in the afternoon.

The JEE Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT), for admission into undergraduate courses in architecture offered at IITs, will be held on October 8. Results for AAT will be announced on October 11. Candidates who qualify in JEE (Advanced) will be eligible to appear for AAT.

Reports suggested that out of 8.58 lakh students who had registered for JEE (Main), only 6.35 lakh students appeared for the exam, with nearly 25 % registered candidates opting out of it. Students, parents and political leaders have opposed the move to conduct entrance tests amid the pandemic, raising concerns that all states may not be equipped to safely conduct the tests.