JEE-NEET exams: Actor Sonu Sood offers to help students reach exam centres

“I am standing with you,” tweeted the actor on Friday.

Actor Sonu Sood on Friday took to Twitter to allay students concerned over the JEE and NEET exams, stating that he will help students reach their exam centres in case the JEE Main and NEET exams do not get postponed. Several students have been demanding the postponement of the exams, raising logistical concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I am standing with you. If you are stuck anywhere, let me know your areas of travel. I will help you reach your examination centers," Sonu said on Twitter. He added that no one should miss their exam because of resources.

With the country battling the COVID-19 pandemic spread across the country, public transport service in many states has come to a halt, and students have been saying that this could cause inconvenience to many, as they would have to arrange their own private transportation in order to appear for these exams. Not many students have this luxury, the students have said.

Sonu Sood had earlier supported the students in their demand for the upcoming JEE Mains as well as NEET to be postponed. On August 26, Sonu Sood had posted a tweet wherein he said that this examination is not only for students but also an examination for the government, and that the government has an opportunity to excel by postponing these exams for 60 days. He said that doing this would bring back the students’ smiles and that the students and government can prepare during this time window.

Sonu Sood has already come forward by helping lots of migrant workers and other people stuck to safely reach their homes from one state to another during this pandemic situation.

Over the past few days, students, parents, celebrities, activists and politicians have been continuously demanding for the upcoming JEE Main 2020 and NEET 2020 exams to be postponed. However, the National Testing Agency has stuck to its decision to conduct the exams according to the schedule.