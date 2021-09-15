JEE Mains: Six from AP and Telangana among 18 students who secure top rank

A total of 44 candidates have scored 100 percentile in the fourth session of the engineering entrance exam.

news Examination

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE-Mains) and 18 candidates have secured the first rank in the examination. Out of all the students who bagged the first rank, seven are from south India. While four are from Andhra Pradesh, two hail from Telangana and one student is from Karnataka. The result declared was for the fourth session of the examination, which was conducted from August 26 to September 2.

A total of 44 candidates have scored 100 percentile in the fourth session of the engineering entrance exam, while 18 have shared the first rank. The percentile score is calculated based on the relative performance of candidates who have appeared for the examination. The first rank holders included Gaurab Das from Karnataka, Vaibhav Vishal from Bihar, Duggineni Venkata Paneesh, Pasala Veera Siva, Karnam Lokesh and Kanchanapalli Rahul Naidu from Andhra Pradesh, Siddhant Mukherjee, Anshul Verma and Mridul Agarwal from Rajasthan, Ruchir Bansal and Kavya Chopra from Delhi, Amaiya Singhal and Pal Agarwal from Uttar Pradesh, Komma Sharanya and Joysula Venkata Aditya from Telangana, Pulkit Goyal from Punjab and Guramrit Singh from Chandigarh.

Starting this year, the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE)-Main will be conducted four times a year to offer flexibility to students and a chance to improve their scores. The first phase was held in February and the second in March. The next phases were scheduled for April and May but those were postponed in view of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The third edition was held from July 20 to July 25 while the fourth edition was conducted from August 26 to September 2.

The ranks of the candidates have been released taking into consideration the best of the four NTA scores in accordance with the policy already made. The examination was conducted in 13 languages â€” English, Hindi, Gujarati , Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu. Over 9.34 lakh candidates appeared in four editions of JEE-Main.

