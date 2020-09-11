JEE-Mains results to be declared on Friday: How to check your score

The JEE Mains were held across the country from September 1 to September 6.

news JEE

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare the results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) - Mains on Friday. The exams were conducted last week across the country and were written by lakhs of aspiring students. JEE-Mains are the qualifying exams to be eligible for admissions into several centrally-funded technical education institutes, including the National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs).

To check the results, candidates who appeared for the exam can log on to the official website of JEE and download the scorecard. In the JEE website, the candidate should enter his or her application number, password and security PIN to access the results. Due to COVID-19, the candidates need not score a minimum mark of 75% in their class 12 board exams to be eligible to get a seat in NITs, IIITs and other technical educational institutes.

The JEE exams were held across the country between September 1 and September 6 despite opposition from several students. According to reports, only 6.35 lakh students wrote the JEE Mains, although 8.58 lakh students registered for the same, indicating that over 25% of the students who had originally registered for the test did not write it.

On the first day of the examination, there was less than 55% attendance of candidates attempting the Bachelor of Architecture and Bachelor of Planning entrance exams. However, the attendance quickly picked up in the subsequent days with around 80% of the registered students turning up to take the entrance exams for engineering courses.

In 2019, over 94% of the registered candidates had appeared for the engineering entrance exams in JEE Mains while the attendance was around 80% for the B Arch and B Planning papers.

This year, due to COVID-19, several students had moved the Supreme Court seeking postponement of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and JEE due to health and safety reasons. The court had refused to entertain their plea after the authorities assured that all the safety precautions will be taken for the students to write the exams at the designated centres across the country.

JEE Advanced exams, which is for the students who aim to secure admission into the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) or the Indian School of Mines, will be held on September 27.