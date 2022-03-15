JEE-Main rescheduled due to clash with board exams, new dates announced

The National Testing Agency (NTA) said that the decision was taken after representations from several students to reschedule the JEE-Main test.

The first session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-Main has been rescheduled as its dates were clashing with Class 12 board exams, officials of the National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts the JEE, said. The exam will now be held on April 21, 24, 25, 29 and May 1 and 4. Earlier, the first session was scheduled from April 16 to 21.

"Representations are being received from candidates seeking change of dates of first session on account of clashing of their board exam date with JEE-Main. In view of persistent demand from the student community, the NTA has decided to reschedule the dates," a senior NTA official said.

The Joint Entrance Examination-Main comprises two papers. Paper one is conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes â€” BE and B.Tech â€” at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) and Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) and other centrally-funded technical institutions, and institutions and universities funded and recognised by participating state governments. It is also an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs. The second phase of the exam is scheduled from May 24 to 29, 2022. Applications are open for the JEE, and will be open till March 31.

Meanwhile, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced that the term-II board exams for classes 10 and 12 will begin from April 26. The board said that it has kept a considerable gap between any two papers in the term-II exams owing to the prolonged school closure due to the pandemic. The term-II exams for Class 10 will end on May 24, while for Class 12 students, the papers will end on June 15.

