JEE-Main 2020 result likely to be announced on September 11

The registration process for JEE Advanced will start from Saturday, September 12.

news Education

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the results of the Joint Entrance Examinations (JEE) Main on September 11, according to reports. The results are expected to come on Friday as the registration process for JEE Advanced will start from Saturday.

The Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ took to Twitter on Wednesday to state that the process of result declaration has begun and results will be announced soon.

The Union Education Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal, had tweeted on Wednesday, "My heartfelt thanks to all students and parents for reposing trust in the government and participating in the #JEEMain exam. The process for result declaration has begun and results will be announced soon."

The provisional answer key for the exam that was conducted from September 1 to 6 was released on Tuesday. The candidates can check their results on the official website of the NTA (jeemain.nta.nic.in or jeemain.nic.in).

The NTA had allotted time till 10 am on September 10 to raise any queries regarding the question paper and answer key for JEE Main 2020. The top 2.5 lakh candidates from the JEE Main exam, will be selected to appear for the JEE Advanced exam. The registration process for JEE Advanced will start from Saturday.

The Education Minister said that out of a total 8.58 lakh aspirants, 6.35 lakh appeared for the exam.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) had conducted JEE-Main entrance tests in two slots. On the first day of the JEE Main B-Arch and B-Planning paper on September 1, where 54.67% attendance was registered. The JEE Main BTech and BE paper, which were held on September 2 and 3 recorded 81.08% and 82.14% attendance respectively.

After the entrance test was conducted the Union Education Minister had tweeted, “Out of 8.58 lakh #JEEMains applicants, 6.35 lakhs appeared for the exam. Central & respective State Governments assured all possible assistance to the students, for which I compliment all State Governments as well. This entire effort displayed the spirit of cooperative federalism.”

The conduction of the JEE Main and NEET entrances by the NTA had drawn much criticism towards the government. To this, Ramesh Pokhriyal said in a tweet, "Any further delay of the exams would not have been in the interest of our hardworking students & their plans for college admissions. Our NDA government has always been unwavering regarding student welfare and student safety. We will always work for the interests of our youth (sic).”