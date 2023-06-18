JEE Advanced results out, students from Telugu states bag six out of top ten ranks

Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy from Nagarkurnool district of Telangana bagged the first rank. Nayakanti Naga Bhavya Sree, another Telugu student, is the topper among girls.

news Education

Results for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2023 examination for admission into the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) have been announced. Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy from Nagarkurnool district of Telangana has bagged the first rank by securing 341 out of 360 marks. Overall, Telugu students have bagged six out of the top 10 all-India ranks. The topper among girls is also a Telugu student, Nayakanti Naga Bhavya Sree. She took the exam from the Hyderabad zone and secured 56th overall all-India rank with 298 marks.

Ramesh Surya Theja secured the second all-India rank. Fifth ranker Addagada Venkata Sivaram, seventh ranker Bikkina Abhinav Chowdary, ninth ranker Nagireddy Balaaji Reddy and 10th ranker Yakkanti Pani Venkata Maneendhar Reddy are also from the Telugu states

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati declared the results of JEE Advanced 2023 on Sunday. A total of 1,80,372 candidates appeared in both papers in the exam conducted on June 4. Of them, 43,773 candidates have qualified. They include 36,204 male and 7,509 female students.

Most candidates (10,432) have qualified from the Hyderabad zone. As many as 170 candidates from this zone are among the top 500 ranks. This is the highest number of rankers for any zone. Delhi zone stood second with 120 rankers among the top 500 while Bombay zone finished third with 100 top rankers.

Hyderabad zone contributed 40 rankers in the top 100. It also accounts for 75 rankers in the top 200, 121 in the top 300, 141 in the top 400 and 170 in the top 500 ranks. The JEE Advanced exam is conducted for admissions to the 23 IITs. Students who clear JEE-Mains and meet the cut-off appear in the JEE Advanced exam.