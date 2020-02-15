Jean Paul's 'Tsunami' goes on floors

The film will be presented by Allan Antony under the banner Panda Dad Production.

Flix Mollywood

Jean Paul Lal’s next film is titled Tsunami and the ace filmmaker–actor’s dad Lal is penning the story and script for it. The makers have kickstarted the project with a puja which was held at St George Church, Edappally.



The title poster of this film was unveiled some time ago on the director’s Instagram handle and garnered the attention of the film buffs. We also hear that Tsunami is based on some real-life incidents. The film will be presented by Allan Antony under the banner Panda Dad Production. Lal took it to Instagram unveiling the first look poster and title of the film," Making our Christmas even merrier; TSUNAMI - Based on an innocent true story



The film will be presented by Allan Antony under the banner Panda Dad Production. The duo has collaborated for the Honey Bee franchise, but Lal worked as an actor at that time for his son.



Speaking about the film, Lal has said at a media interaction that it will be a complete comedy entertainer. He also revealed that the idea for this project originated from Innocent while shooting for the movie Godfather and Tsunami was later developed from it.



Alex J Pulickal has penned the script and dialogues for Tsunami and the rest of the technical crew includes Yakzan Gary Pereira and Neha Nair for music and Ratheesh Raj for editing. The star cast includes Balu Varghese, Aju Varghese, Mukesh, and Innocent. The pooja function of Tsunami was held on February 12 at St George Forane Church, Edappally.



Jean Paul Lal aka Lal Jr’s last outing was Driving License, which turned out to be a hit. Driving License was bankrolled by Prithviraj Sukumaran under his home banner Prithviraj Productions in association with Listin Stephen’s Magic Frames. The script for Driving License was penned by Sachy. A thorough commercial entertainer, Driving License was about a superstar crazy about luxury cars and Prithviraj has played the superstar Hareendran in the film with Suraj Venjaramoodu as a vehicle inspector. The technical crew of this film included Ranadive for wielding the camera and Sushin Shyam to compose the tunes.