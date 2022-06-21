JD(S) MLA caught on camera slapping Karnataka college principal

M Srinivas, the MLA from Mandya, repeatedly slapped the Principal of Nalvadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar ITI College in full public view.

A legislator from the Janata Dal (Secular) in Karnataka slapped a college principal who was not able to provide a clear answer about the ongoing development work for a computer lab. The incident, which happened on Monday, June 20, has created outrage among the public.

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. People have slammed Srinivas for treating the principal with no respect.

According to eyewitnesses, Srinivas got infuriated as the Principal Naganad could not give information on the work in the laboratory during the inauguration of the renovated ITI College. The JD(S) MLA scolded him and slapped him twice in front of his colleagues and local politicians including a woman. The video shows the principal in shock and awe while the public is trying to placate the MLA.

Watch a video of the incident below.

Watch a video of the incident below.

Shambhu Gowda, the President of the Government Employees Association Mandya District, on Tuesday, June 21, said that the matter will be brought to the notice of the District Commissioner. Gowda called an emergency meeting of the association and took details of the assault on the Principal. He also met the Principal Naganand and took details of the incident and assured him of full support.