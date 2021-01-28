JD(S) likely to get Karnataka Legislative Council Chairman post in deal with BJP

BJP needs the support of JD(S) as it does not have the numbers on its own to pass key bills.

The ruling BJP in Karnataka has joined hands with the JD(S) to wrest the Karnataka Legislative Council Chairman's post from the Congress ahead of the week-long session that is starting from Thursday.

On Wednesday, senior JD(S) leader, Basavaraj Horatti met Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa at his official residence and sought his and his party's support to elect him as the Legislative Council Chairman. Horatti told reporters that JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda had already spoken to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President JP Nadda and sought their and their party's support to appoint JD(S) party's candidate as the chairman.

"I am meeting Chief Minister Yediyurappa only after our 13 MLCs, Deve Gowda and Kumaraswamy had held discussions and decided to demand for the chairman's post to the JD(S) and to support them (BJP) for the deputy chairman post, and sought their support," he said. He quickly added that Yediyurappa had told him that the BJP's decision will be communicated to the JD(S) leadership after discussion with their party MLCs and leaders concerned.

Horatti also said that Nadda had already asked for his bio-data, which has been sent. "He (Nadda) has told (Deve) Gowda that their decision will be communicated to the party (BJP) state president," he said adding that he has experience, seniority and trust of MLCs of all parties to conduct the proceedings of the Legislative Council as its chairman.

Speculation is rife in BJP circles that the ruling party may agree to support Horatti, in return for the regional party's support in its move to oust incumbent Legislative Council chairman, K Pratap Chandra Shetty (of the Congress) and passage of certain key bills, and will settle for deputy chairman post.

The BJP announced its decision on Wednesday to appoint its member, MK Pranesh, as its nominee for the Deputy Chairman's post. Pranesh will be filing his nomination to the vacant post (deputy chairman) on Thursday and he will be elected on Friday, a senior BJP leader told IANS.

With this development, Shetty is likely to resign from his post sooner than anticipated as the ruling BJP had moved a no-confidence motion which is likely to be supported by the JD(S). Shetty had expressed his desire to resign prior to December 15, 2020 itself, but due to the insistence of Congress Legislature party leader, Siddarmaiah, he had continued in the post.

It was reported that following the December 15 ruckus, Shetty had mulled resigning. Days later, the then Deputy Chairman SL Dharme Gowda's was found dead on a railway track on December 29, 2020.

"With Gowda's untimely death, I am stuck here, I am waiting for his post to be filled," he had stated.

On December 15, 2020, both the BJP and the JD(S) had come together to oust Shetty as Chairman, but things went awry with members of the BJP, the Congress and the JD(S) almost coming to blows and BJP's notice of no-confidence motion was rejected on technical grounds.

Amid the ruckus on December 15, the then deputy chairman SL Dharme Gowda was even shoved, pushed and pulled down from the Chair. A section of the BJP members closed the doors of the exclusive gate through which the chairman enters and exits.

Currently the ruling BJP is the single largest party in the Council with 31 seats, followed by Congress with 29 including the chairman, JD(S) 13, one independent and one vacant (due to death of Dharme Gowda).