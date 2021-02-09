JD(S)-BJP field Basavaraj Horatti for Chairman of Karnataka Legislative Council

The BJP and JD(S) formed the new alliance in a bid to outnumber the Congress in the Karnataka Legislative Council.

The ruling BJP and Janata Dal (Secular) coalition has fielded senior JD (S) member Basavaraj Horatti for the post of Chairman of Karnataka Legislative Council. Horatti, who has been a Member of Legislative Council (MLC) for seven times, was accompanied by both JD(S) and BJP members, including the leader of the House in the Council Kota Sreenivasa Poojary, while filing his nomination on Monday. Congress party member Naseer Ahmed has also filed his nomination for the post.

BJP member MK Pranesh got the Deputy Chairman's post after being elected on January 29. According to the terms discussed, the JD(S) member was to receive the Chairmanâ€™s post after former Chairman K Pratap Chandra Shetty tendered his resignation.

With the combined strength of BJP (31) and JDS (13) â€” 44 crossing the majority mark in a house of 75 members â€” Horatti's victory has reportedly foregone conclusion, as both parties have officially formed an alliance.

The Congress, with a strength of 29 members, has fielded Naseer Ahmed as its candidate, to force voting on the floor of the House and 'exposeâ€™ JD(S) alliance with the BJP.

On January 29, BJP MLC MK Pranesh was elected as the Deputy Chairman of the Karnataka Legislative Council with the backing of JD(S). Even then, the Congress party had fielded its senior leader KC Kondaiah as its candidate. However, in the election held through headcount process, Pranesh secured 41 votes. As many as 24 Congress members had voted against him though.

Then Chairman K Pratap Chandra Shetty declared Pranesh elected after the headcount.

After this, Shetty, the council chairman who is a Congress member, resigned from his post on February 4.

During the winter legislature session in December last year, the BJP had moved a no-confidence motion against Shetty after gaining the upper hand (31 seats) in the Council.

However, the process turned out to be a messy affair with the Council witnessing uproarious events on December 15. When the joint session started in the last week of January, the BJP, which found that the chairman was himself resigning, had not pressed for a discussion on the no-confidence motion. On February 4 evening, Shetty announced his resignation in the House.