Jayasurya’s ‘Sunny’ with Ranjith Sankar will be a musical

The film's shooting is underway in Kerala, with measures in place to ensure everyone’s safety.

Flix Mollywood

Mollywood actor Jayasurya has reportedly signed on for a new film titled Sunny, a musical in which he will be playing the role of a contemporary musician. We hear that he is preparing for the role by growing a beard for a more ‘authentic’ look, among other preparations. The story is set in Kochi, but the team will be shooting some scenes in Dubai as well.

Speaking about the film, director Ranjith Sankar said in an interview to the Times of India, “Sunny is a musical and it is a movie following a new concept. It also has a whole new pattern and we would start shooting the film following strict COVID – 19 protocols, at a prominent hotel in Kochi. The whole crew is also staying there as we shoot and we are planning a one-month schedule.” Music director Shankar Sharma has been signed on to compose the tunes for the film.

The rest of the technical crew includes Madhu Neelakantan as the cinematographer of the film, with Shameer Muhammad doing the edits. Sinoy Joseph, the sound designer, will reportedly use synchronised sound recording technology for this film.

Ranjith Sankar and Jayasurya share a good rapport, having worked together in films such as Punyalan Agarbattis, Punyalan Private Limited, Su Su Sudhi Vathmeekam and Pretham.

Jayasurya’s last film to release was Sufiyum Sujathayum on Amazon Prime Video, which was the first Malayalam film to have a direct OTT platform release this year. It was planned for a theatrical release but was released online instead, due to the pandemic, on July 3. Sufiyum Sujathayum starred Jayasurya, Dev Mohan and Aditi Rao Hydari in the lead roles, and was touted as an intense romantic tale. Wielding the megaphone for this venture was Naranipuzha Shanavas, and rest of the cast included Siddique, Hareesh Kanaran, Vijay Babu, Mamukkoya, Manikandan Pattambi, Kalaranjini and Navas Vallikkunnu in supporting roles. Anu Moothedath cranked the camera and M Jayachandran composed the tunes for the film.

Jayasurya currently has his film Vellam in the making. The first look poster of this film was released some months ago, and at that time, Jayasurya said that it is one of the most challenging roles he has ever played in his career. Prajesh Sen, who made his directorial debut with the Jayasurya starrer Captain, is directing Vellam as well. Samyuktha Menon is playing the female lead in the film. The technical crew includes Roby Varghese Raj for cranking the camera, with Bijibal composing the tunes and Bijith Bala editing the film. Vellam is bankrolled by Manu P Nair and John Kudiyanmala under the banner Friendly Productions LLP.

Besides Vellam, Jayasurya has a fantasy thriller in the works, which is based on the life of the legendary priest Kadamattathu Kathanar who lived in Kadamottom. The story of the mysterious man is all set to be made into a film, with Jayasurya playing the main character. The film will be bankrolled by Vijay Babu under his banner Friday Film House, reportedly on a big budget. Reports are that viewers will be able to watch this fantasy flick in 3D.