Jayasurya’s next is titled ‘Apposthalan’

The film, directed by debutant KS Bava, will be based on the current political situation of Syria.

Malayalam actor Jayasurya has announced that he will be playing the main lead in new director KS Bava’s film Apposthalan which has the tagline, ‘Wrong Man, Wrong Place’.

Sharing the news on Facebook, the actor wrote, “Sometimes, when you learn of certain characters, you cannot wait to transform into them. I thanked god when new director Bava and producer Arun Naryanan told me about the story and character (of this film). This 'Apposthalan' is another form of god.

The film will be based on the current political situation of Syria and is expected to go on floors by February next year in Kochi. Later the team would be moving to Morocco, Syria, and Italy where the rest of the film would be shot.

Arun Narayan is producing the film under the banner of Arun Narayan Productions. Incidentally, he is also producing another upcoming film of Jayasurya, titled Rama Sethu, the biopic of metro man E Sreedharan. The film will be directed by VK Prakash.

It may be noted here that Jayasurya’s starrer Thrissur Pooram has hit the screens on December 20. Wielding the megaphone for this venture is Rajesh Mohanan and the story, screenplay and music are by the music composer Ratheesh Vegha.

Apart from this film, Jayasurya has a bunch of projects in his kitty including Vellam, Anweshanam, Sufiyum Sujathayum, Kathanar, Ramasethu and Aadu 3.

Aadu 3, the third film in the Aadu series, will also have Sunny Wayne and Vinayakan share the screen space with Jayasurya. Incidentally, all three actors were part of Aadu and Aadu 2 and will be reprising their characters in the third part: Jayasurya as Shaji Pappan, Sunny Wayne as Sathan Xavier and Vinayakan as Dude. Reports are that some new characters may be introduced in Aadu 3. Plans are on to release the film for Onam next year.

