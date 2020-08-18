Jayasuryaâ€™s next film is titled â€˜John Lutherâ€™

The starâ€™s last release was â€˜Sufiyum Sujathayumâ€™, which was also the first Malayalam movie to release on an OTT platform.

Flix Mollywood

The title poster of actor Jayasuryaâ€™s upcoming film John Luther has released in shades of sepia. The film is written and directed by Abhijith Joseph, produced by Thomas P Mathew and co-produced by Christeena Thomas under the banner Alonsa Films.

The technical crew of John Luther will comprise Roby Varghese Raj to handle the camera, Praveen Prabhakar for editing, Shaan Rahmaan to compose music and BGM, Vishnu Govind and Sree Sankar for sound designing, and Biju Chandran for art work. Jayasuryaâ€™s costumes will be designed by his wife Saritha while Aravind KR is in charge of the costumes for the rest of the cast.

Jayasuryaâ€™s last film to hit the silver screen was Anveshanam. The film had Shruti Ramachandran playing the female lead. It was bankrolled jointly by Mukesh R Mehta, AV Anoop and CV Sarathi under the banner of E4 Entertainment and AVA Productions. Anveshanam, a complete thriller, was released on January 31 this year.

His other film to release this year was Sufiyum Sujathayum, which is the first Malayalam film to have a direct Over-the-top (OTT) release. Sufiyum Sujathayum, featuring Jayasurya and Aditi Rao Hydari and newcomer Dev Mohan in the lead roles, is an intense romantic tale. Aditi played Jayasuryaâ€™s wife. Wielding the megaphone for this venture was Naranipuzha Shanavas, who has earlier directed the critically acclaimed film Karie.

On Jayasuryaâ€™s upcoming projects, we hear that the shooting of Vellam has been completed and is in the post production stage. The filmâ€™s first look poster was released some months ago when Jayasurya said that it is one of the most challenging roles that he has played in his career.

Prajesh Sen, who made his directorial debut with the Jayasurya starrer Captain, is the director of Vellam. Samyuktha Menon plays the female lead in the film.

Besides Vellam, Jayasurya has a fantasy thriller, which is based on the life of the legendary priest Kadamattathu Kathanar who lived in Kadamottom. The film is bankrolled by actor-producer Vijay Babu under his banner Friday Film House on a big budget. Reports are that this fantasy film will be out in the 3D format.

Apart from all this, Jayasurya also has Aadu 3 and Rama Sethu in different stages of production.

(Content provided by Digital Native)