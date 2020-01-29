Jayasurya’s ‘Anveshanam’ censored ‘U’

The film is directed by Prashob Vijayan, who also made Jayasurya’s ‘Captain’.

Flix Mollywood

The Jayasurya starrer Anveshanam, directed by Prashob Vijayan, was originally scheduled to hit the marquee on November 1 last year but had to be postponed for various reasons. The film is now all set to release on January 31. The latest update is that Anveshanam has been censored and has come out with a clean U certificate.

Shruti Ramachandran plays the female lead in Anveshanam. The film is bankrolled jointly by Mukesh R Mehta, AV Anoop and CV Sarathi under the banner of E4 Entertainment and AVA Productions. The technical crew of this film includes Francis Thomas for scripting, Ratheesh Ravi for dialogues, Appu Bhattathiri for editing, Jakes Bejoy for music and Vishnu Govind and Sree Sankar of Sound Factory for sound designing. Anveshanam will be a complete family thriller, according to its makers.

While Anveshanam is ready to hit the marquee in a couple of days, Jayasurya currently has Vellam, directed by the Prajesh Sen, in his kitty. Nimisha Sajayan has been signed up to play the female lead in this flick which is based on the life of a drunkard.

It may be noted here that Jayasurya and Prajesh Sen worked together in Captain, a biopic on the legendary footballer VP Sathyan and Jayasurya won the Kerala State Film Award for Best Actor for his performance in it.

Jayasurya also has another upcoming film which will be a fantasy thriller, based on the life of the legendary priest Kadamattathu Kathanar who lived in Kadamottom. The film is bankrolled by Vijay Babu under his banner Friday Film House on a big budget. Reports are that this fantasy flick will be out in the 3D format.

