Jayasurya’s ‘Aadu 3’ will be a high budget film

Director Midhun Manuel Thomas confirmed that he has locked the first half and the climax, and is currently working on the post-interval session.

The Jayasurya starrer Aadu 2, sequel to his movie Aadu, turned out to be a massive hit as well. The team celebrated its 100th day on a big scale and during this event revealed that Aadu 3 is on the cards. And now, we have reports coming in that Aadu 3 is taking shape. In an interview with the Times of India, director Midhun Manuel Thomas had confirmed that he has locked the first half and the climax, and is currently working on the post-interval session.

He added that the entire scripting will be completed in a couple of months after which the shooting schedules will be planned. Confirming again that it is a high budget film, Midhun had said during the interview, “We will be using CGI and that’s why it is a big-budget movie. The film is also going to be an experimental one with a concept that Mollywood has not seen so far.”

In Aadu 3, Jayasurya will be playing the role of Shaji Pappan, while Sunny Wayne and Vinayakan will be reprising their characters Sathan Xavier and Dude respectively. Reports are that some new characters may be introduced in Aadu 3. Plans are on to release the film for Onam this year. Further, the buzz is that Aadu 3 may get a 3D version too.

Written and directed by Midhun Manuel Thomas, Aadu 2 starred Jayasurya in the lead role with Vinayakan, Vijay Babu, Sunny Wayne, Saiju Kurup and others in pivotal roles. The film was bankrolled by Vijay Babu under his banner Friday Film House. Shaan Rahman had composed music for this venture with Vishnu Naraynan cranking the camera and Lijo Paul editing it. Aadu 2 was a box office success as it went on to collect Rs 2.45 crore on its first day of release and Rs 8 crore during the first weekend in Kerala.

