Jayasurya begins 100th film â€˜Sunnyâ€™, Prithviraj and Dulquer congratulate actor

The actor came to the movies from television, doing his first lead character in the 2002 film â€˜Oomapenninu Uriyadappayyanâ€™, directed by Vinayan.

Flix Mollywood

Recently, Malayalam actor Jayasurya announced his new film titled Sunny, which happens to be his hundredth film. On the launch of Sunny, Jayasurya wrote on his social media page: "By numbers, my 100th movie. By heart, my first. To all of you, who have been a part of this journey, to all the forces that have been integral, I express my heartfelt gratitude. Thank you seems like too small a word. But Thank you. I hope to continue entertaining you with my work. (sic)".

On the mention that Sunny is his 100th film, actor Prithviraj Sukumaran wrote: "Congratulations Jayetta @actor_jayasurya on your 100th film! Hereâ€™s to the next 100! All the best to the entire team of #Sunny (sic)".

Actor Dulquer Salmaan also congratulated Jayasurya. He wrote on his Instagram story: "Congratulations and All the best!!! On your 100th film".

It has been revealed that Sunny, directed by Ranjith Sankar, will be a musical for which Jayasurya has done a lot of homework. The star is playing a contemporary musician in Sunny, and he has been growing a beard for the character. The story of this film is set in Kochi but the team will be shooting some scenes in Dubai as well.

Jayasurya came to the movies from television, after hosting comedy shows like Jagathy Vs Jagathy. He played minor roles in a few movies before getting his first lead character as a man with speech disability in Oomapenninu Uriyadappayyan, directed by Vinayan, in 2002. He was known for playing both comic as well as serious characters at the same time. While movies like Swapnakkoodu, Chathikkatha Chanthu and the Aadu series had him play comic characters, Classmates and Arabikkatha cast Jayasurya in negative characters. Jayasurya got noted for his performances in movies like Beautiful, Trivandrum Lodge, Apothecary and Suâ€¦Suâ€¦Sudhi Vathmeekam. Last year he won the Kerala State Award for best actor for his performance in Captain and Njan Marykutty.

Sunny, his 100th, is a musical, to be shot at a hotel in Kochi, following COVID-19 protocol, the filmâ€™s director Ranjith Sankar told the Times of India .

Ranjith Sankar and Jayasurya have worked on several films together, like Punyalan Agarbathis, Punyalan Private Ltd, Su Su Sudhi Vathmeekam, Pretham and Njan Marykutty, among others.

Besides Sunny, Jayasurya is working on Vellam, a film by Prajesh Sen, and an untitled fantasy thriller, based on the life of the legendary priest Kadamattathu Kathanar.

(Content provided by Digital Native)