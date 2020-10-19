Jayasurya and Namitha Pramod in Nadhirshah’s next

The director made the announcement on the fifth anniversary of his debut film ‘Amar Akbar Anthony’.

Flix Mollywood

The Malayalam film Amar Akbar Anthony was one of the biggest hits in director Nadhirshah’s career. After five years of its release, he has now announced that he will have two of its lead actors – Jayasurya and Namitha Pramod -- play lead roles in his upcoming film. The announcement was made on the fifth anniversary of the release of Amar Akbar Anthony, which was also comedian-singer Nadhirshah’s directorial debut.

The new venture, to be produced under the banner Arun Narayan Productions, will also have the versatile actor Salim Kumar in an important role. Touted to be a complete fun entertainer, like his previous ventures, this untitled film will be scripted by Suneesh Varand. Sujith Vaassudev has been roped in to crank the camera for this venture and the rest of the cast and crew are expected to be announced soon. The shooting of this untitled film will commence on November 10, confirm sources.

Watch: Song from Amar Akbar Anthony

Jayasurya’s last film to hit the silver screens was Anveshanam earlier this year. The film had Shruti Ramachandran playing the female lead. It was bankrolled jointly by Mukesh R Mehta, AV Anoop and CV Sarathi under the banner of E4 Entertainment and AVA Productions. Anveshanam, a complete thriller, was released on January 31 this year.

The star’s other film to release this year was Sufiyum Sujathayum, which was the first Malayalam film to have a direct OTT release. It was planned for theatrical release but was out on Amazon Prime on July 3 since the theatres were closed for a long time due to the pandemic. Sufiyum Sujathayum, starring Jayasurya, Aditi Rao Hydari and Dev Mohan in the lead roles, was an intense romantic tale. In this film, Aditi Rao Hydari played Jayasurya’s wife. Wielding the megaphone for this venture was Naranipuzha Shanavas who has earlier directed the critically acclaimed film Karie.

(Content provided by Digital Native)