Jayaram sheds 20 kg, shaves head for ‘Namo’

Mollywood

Jayaram’s next film in the making is titled Namo and it will be in the Sanskrit language. According to reports, the star is doing a lot of homework to get into the skin of the character he plays in it. We hear that he will be sporting a completely new look and has shed close to 20 kgs of weight and shaved off his head for a completely bald look.

Namo is directed by Vijeesh Mani, who has earlier directed Vishwa Guru, a film that was made and released in 51 hours and 2 minutes to enter the Guinness Book of World Records. He also made the film Netaji in Irula language and it was the first-ever film to be made in a tribal language.

Namo is based on the mythical story about the strong friendship between Lord Krishna and Kuchelan. We hear that Jayaram will be seen playing Kuchelan in it with Sarkar Desai, Mythili Javedkar, and Raj forming the rest of the cast.

In the technical team are the Padma Shri award winner Anup Jalota, for composing the music of the film, the six-time National award-winning editor B Lenin and S Lokanathan for cinematography.

Jayaram currently awaits the release of the Telugu movie Ala Vaikuntapuramlo starring Allu Arjun in the lead. The film is directed by Trivikram Srinivas and bankrolled jointly by Allu Aravind and S Radha Krishna under the banners Geetha Arts and Haarika & Hassine Creations respectively. Pooja Hegde has been signed up to play Allu Arjun’s lead pair in it. Jayaram plays Allu Arjun’s father in it and Sathyaraj will be seen as the hero’s grandfather. The technical crew of this film includes S Thaman for music, PS Vinod for cinematography and Naveen Nooli for editing. Ala Vaikuntapuramlo is scheduled as a Sankranthi release.

