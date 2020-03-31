Jayaram’s daughter Malavika on her debut

Malavika made her debut along with her star father Jayaram.

Flix Debut

Speculations have always been rife that the star couple Jayaram and Parvathy’s daughter Malavika would be following her parents’ footsteps at some point. However, the star kid has decided to go in front of the camera by starting off with modelling. The youngster recently shot for a jewellery ad along with her father.

Malavika took to her social media page to announce her debut:

“I know the timing isn't great, this is just a humble attempt, need all your support and love. I am very happy that I got to start out by sharing the screen space with my father.”

Malavika hails from one of the top film families down south. Her mother Parvathy was one of the top-ranking actors in Mollywood until she tied the knot with Jayaram in 1993. Malavika’s dad Jayaram is busy with a number of films in different languages. He currently has two Tamils films in his kitty. While the Venkat Prabhu directorial Party is in the post-production mode, ace director Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan is getting ready with the groundwork. Besides these films, he has the Sanskrit film Namo in his kitty.

Malavika’s brother Kalidas Jayaram is currently awaiting the release of Jack and Jill and Backpackers.

Back Packers is scripted and directed by the award-winning director Jayaraj. Besides the lead pair Kalidas Jayaram and debutant Karthika Nair, the film has Renji Panicker in an important role. Abhinandan Ramanujan is cranking the camera for this venture. Dr. Suresh Kumar Muttath is producing the film under the banner Prakriti Films.

Kalidas Jayaram’s other film Jack and Jill has reached the post-production stage as well. Directed by veteran director and cinematographer, Santosh Sivan, the film’s star cast includes Manju Warrier, Esther Anil, Soubin Shahir, Nedumudi Venu, and others. The film is being produced by the Dubai based company, Lensman Studios.

(Content provided by Digital Native)