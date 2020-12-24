Jayam Ravi's 'Bhoomi' to premiere on Disney Hotstar for Pongal 2021

The announcement was officially made on Thursday via a statement shared by Ravi on his Twitter page.

Actor Jayam Ravi’s upcoming Tamil film Bhoomi, which happens to be his 25th outing, is all set to premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar for Pongal festival next year. The announcement was officially made on Thursday via a statement which Ravi shared on his Twitter page.

“Bhoomi is a milestone in many ways in my career. Besides being my 25th project and one that’s close to my heart for that reason, it also joins the list of movies released in the times of Covid. As much as I was looking forward to watching the movie with my dear fans in theatres, the universe had other plans by helping me pay tribute to them by bringing Bhoomi to their homes. I am excited along with Disney + Hotstar to be a part of your Pongal 2021 celebrations right in the heart of your homes.” Ravi wrote.

The film marks the reunion of Ravi and director Lakshman after Romeo Juliet and Bogan. It marks the Tamil debut of Niddhi Aggarwal and also stars Sathish.

Ravi, who was last seen playing a man who wakes up from a coma after many years in Comali, will be seen playing a farmer in this film. The entire project is tipped to be set against a village backdrop and Ravi will be seen in a very different avatar.

Talking to Times of India, Lakshman had said: “Unlike in his previous 24 films, the actor will be giving it back to the society with this film. It has an agriculture-based subject, and he will be playing a farmer. There will be a social message, on the lines of Shankar sir’s films. This will not be one of those regular village stories, but something like the one we see in Thiruda Thiruda.”

The film’s first look poster was released last November. Going by the poster, it could be assumed that the film will be about the plight of farmers. D Imman has been roped in to compose music. The film also stars Bollywood actor Ronit Roy as the antagonist.

Jayam Ravi has two more projects. He also has a yet-untitled Tamil spy thriller, which is rumoured to be the remake of Akshay Kumar starrer Baby, in the pipeline. This project has been directed by I Ahmed. It is already confirmed that Taapsee Pannu has been signed as the leading lady. Iranian actor Elnaaz Norouzi, who has starred in a few top TV ads, has also been roped in for an important role.

According to a recent report, the team spotted her in Azerbaijan, and decided to rope her in as she fit the bill of her character. Ravi also has Thani Oruvan 2 in the offing with his filmmaker brother Mohan Raja. Apparently, the sequel to Thani Oruvan was supposed to be his 25th film but the project didn’t materialise as planned yet and hence Ravi had to pick up Bhoomi.

