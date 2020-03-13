Jayam Ravi's 25th film 'Bhoomi' to release on May 1

The film's teaser was released recently.

Flix Kollywood

The teaser of Jayam Ravi’s landmark 25th film Bhoomi was unveiled by the makers recently. The first glimpse from the film has received a good response from netizens and promises to be a hard-hitting film that talks about the plight of farmers. The film is scheduled to hit the screens on May 1.

The film is being directed by Lakshman, with whom Ravi had earlier worked in two projects - Romeo Juliet and Bogan. Actor Nidhhi Agerwal of Savyasachi fame will be making her debut in Kollywood with this film. The actor recently revealed that the movie will portray her in a new light.

The film is being bankrolled by Sujataa Vijaykumar’s Home Movie Makers who had previously produced Karthik Thangavel’s Adanga Maru also with Jayam Ravi in the lead. The film has music by D Imman and cinematography by Dudley.

Jayam Ravi has also teamed up with filmmaker I Ahmed for an espionage thriller next. Taapsee Pannu has been signed as the leading lady. The supporting cast includes Arjun, Rahman and Shriya Saran. The film also stars Iranian actor Elnaaz Norouzi, who has starred in a few top TV commercials.

It has also been learned from sources that the film, rumored to be the remake of Akshay Kumar starrer Baby, is being made on a whopping budget of Rs 60 crore.

Ravi's last outing Comali struck gold at the box-office. The story was centered on Ravi’s character who wakes up after a16-year coma. Ravi also has a film with his filmmaker brother Mohan Raja in the offing. Rumored to be a sequel to Thani Oruvan, the film is expected to go on the floors soon.

Ravi is also currently busy shooting for filmmaker Mani Ratnam’s upcoming magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan that went on floors last December in Thailand. The cast so far includes Vikram, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Amala Paul, Parthiban and Jyothika among a few others. An official announcement on the film's casting is yet to be made.

(Content provided by Digital Native)