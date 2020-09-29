Jayam Ravi’s 25th film 'Bhoomi' likely to premiere on Hotstar

The film marks the Tamil debut of Niddhi Aggarwal and also stars Sathish.

Actor Jayam Ravi’s upcoming Tamil film Bhoomi, which happens to be his 25th outing, is most likely to skip its theatrical release and premiere directly on Disney Plus Hotstar, as per a report by Let’sOTT. While the makers are yet to make an official announcement, reliable sources have confirmed that the streaming rights have been already sold and the film will premiere on the platform for Deepavali. The film marks the reunion of Ravi and director Lakshman after Romeo Juliet and Bogan. It marks the Tamil debut of Niddhi Aggarwal and also stars Sathish.

Ravi, who was last seen playing a man who wakes up from a coma after many years and comes to terms with his life in Comali, will be seen playing a farmer in this film. The entire project is tipped to be set against a village backdrop and Ravi will be seen in a very different avatar. Talking to Times of India, Lakshman had said: “Unlike in his previous 24 films, the actor will be giving it back to the society with this film. It has an agriculture-based subject, and he will be playing a farmer. There will be a social message, on the lines of Shankar sir’s films. This will not be one of those regular village stories, but something like the one we see in Thiruda Thiruda.”

The film’s first look poster was released last November. D Imman has been roped in to compose music. The film also stars Bollywood actor Ronit Roy as the antagonist. He will be making his Tamil debut with this project. It will be Ronit’s second southern project after Jr NTR’s Telugu film Jai Lava Kusa.

Jayam Ravi has two more projects in his kitty. He also has a yet-untitled Tamil spy thriller, which is rumoured to be the remake of Akshay Kumar starrer Baby, in the pipeline. This project has been directed by I Ahmed. It is already confirmed that Taapsee Pannu has been signed as the leading lady. Iranian actor Elnaaz Norouzi, who has starred in a few top TV ads, has also been roped in for an important role. According to reports, the team spotted her in Azerbaijan, and decided to rope her in as she fit the bill of her character.

Ravi also has Thani Oruvan 2 in the offing with his filmmaker brother Mohan Raja. Apparently, the sequel to Thani Oruvan was supposed to be his 25th film but the project didn’t materialise as planned yet and hence Ravi had to pick up Bhoomi.

