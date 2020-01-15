Jayadeva flyover in Bengaluru to be demolished soon for metro rail

The flyover, which was opened in 2006, was earlier set to be demolished in July last year, and was closed for traffic prior to that.

The Jayadeva flyover is an iconic flyover that has been around for 12 years in South Bengaluru. It connects Bannerghatta with the Silk Board as well as the IT corridor in the area. And now, officials say that they are going ahead with the Jayadeva flyover demolition in orderr to bring in Metro infrastructure.

The flyover is named after the Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences, which is just next to the flyover. Being a busy stretch, the Jayadeva junction required a flyover, which took a total of four years to construct and was opened in 2006. It was built by the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), at a cost of 21 crores. However, the BMRCL identified the need for a metro station at the junction. The new structure which will replace the flyover will be have five levels. There will be an interchange for Metro Reach 5, Metro Reach 6, an elevated road (flyover), an underpass road, and the regular road between Silk board and South Bengaluru.

A senior traffic police officer told TNM that some essential infrastructure needs to be set in place before the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) is granted permission to begin the demolition. “Some work is pending regarding putting up boards on the roads like no parking board, take diversion board, and cat-eye reflectors. We have also asked the BMRCL to conduct demolitions only at night, as this would reduce the impact on regular motorists,” the official said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Thimmaiah said that an official notification will be issued soon, after which the Metro will commence the demolition work.

The first intimation of the demolition came in July 2019 and has been consistently delayed for months. As a result, the traffic on the flyover has been diverted, in anticipation of the demolition. A significant section of south Bengaluru traffic was affected by this traffic diversion, especially those who travel between Bannerghatta Road and Silk Board junction.

The new structure, which will replace the flyover, is one of the first road-and-rail flyovers in the city and costs more than Rs 130 crore. It was supposed to be ready by February 2020. However, this deadline is set to be pushed back much further due to the delay in demolition of Jayadeva flyover. The structure will accommodate the RV Road-Bommasandra Line (Reach 5) of the metro rail.

